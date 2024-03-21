Gatekeeper Library is a free policy management tool. Hicomply Policy Management is a commercial policy management tool by Hicomply. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Platform engineers enforcing Kubernetes security policies at scale should choose Gatekeeper Library for its parameterized policy templates and native CRD integration, which let you define and extend controls without rebuilding from scratch. The 4,168 GitHub stars signal real adoption among teams actually running this in production, not just evaluating it. This is free, so cost isn't a barrier, but skip it if your security team needs policy management divorced from Kubernetes,Gatekeeper is admission control for K8s clusters, not a centralized policy engine for your entire infrastructure.
SMB and mid-market security teams buried under policy sprawl should start here; Hicomply Policy Management cuts acknowledgment tracking time from weeks to days through automated reading enforcement and HR integration that actually stays in sync. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's GV.PO and GV.RR functions, meaning you're not guessing whether your policy program meets baseline expectations. Skip this if your organization needs policy content authoring help or deep analytics on compliance drift; Hicomply excels at distribution and proof of receipt, not drafting frameworks from scratch or catching policy violations in practice.
Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library.
Centralizes security policy creation, versioning, approval, and tracking.
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Common questions about comparing Gatekeeper Library vs Hicomply Policy Management for your policy management needs.
Gatekeeper Library: Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library..
Hicomply Policy Management: Centralizes security policy creation, versioning, approval, and tracking. built by Hicomply. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Pre-built policy templates for common compliance requirements, Automated version control with full version history, Approval workflows for policy review and publishing..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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