24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures is a commercial policy management tool by 24By7Security. Hicomply Policy Management is a commercial policy management tool by Hicomply. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures
Startups and SMBs that lack dedicated compliance staff should use 24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures to avoid writing policies from scratch; the vendor handles development, evaluation, and revision of security and privacy frameworks tied to specific regulatory requirements. The service directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Policy establishment function, which most early-stage teams skip entirely. Buyers expecting a self-service policy template library rather than vendor-led drafting and ongoing maintenance will be disappointed.
SMB and mid-market security teams buried under policy sprawl should start here; Hicomply Policy Management cuts acknowledgment tracking time from weeks to days through automated reading enforcement and HR integration that actually stays in sync. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's GV.PO and GV.RR functions, meaning you're not guessing whether your policy program meets baseline expectations. Skip this if your organization needs policy content authoring help or deep analytics on compliance drift; Hicomply excels at distribution and proof of receipt, not drafting frameworks from scratch or catching policy violations in practice.
Service for developing and maintaining security and privacy policies/procedures
Centralizes security policy creation, versioning, approval, and tracking.
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Common questions about comparing 24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures vs Hicomply Policy Management for your policy management needs.
24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures: Service for developing and maintaining security and privacy policies/procedures. built by 24By7Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Development of information security policies and procedures, Development of data privacy policies and procedures, Evaluation of existing policies for adequacy and thoroughness..
Hicomply Policy Management: Centralizes security policy creation, versioning, approval, and tracking. built by Hicomply. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Pre-built policy templates for common compliance requirements, Automated version control with full version history, Approval workflows for policy review and publishing..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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