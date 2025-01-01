Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. Mandiant Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Google. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
Mandiant Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need continuous visibility into internet-facing assets before attackers do, and Mandiant Attack Surface Management delivers automated discovery and monitoring at scale with multicloud integration that actually works. The tool maps your external footprint daily and flags exposures without requiring manual asset feeds, which is where most ASM tools fail in hybrid environments. Skip this if you're looking for remediation workflows or patch management; Mandiant finds the problem and hands it off to you.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cyber Exposure Manager vs Mandiant Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
Mandiant Attack Surface Management: Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities. built by Google. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery, Continuous monitoring with configurable scan frequencies, Technology and service identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends. Mandiant Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated external asset discovery, Continuous monitoring with configurable scan frequencies, Technology and service identification.
Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Mandiant Attack Surface Management is developed by Google. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyber Exposure Manager integrates with SIEM, SOAR, EMAIL. Mandiant Attack Surface Management integrates with Cloud providers, DNS providers. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cyber Exposure Manager and Mandiant Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox