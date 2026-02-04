Frontegg CIAM: Customer identity platform with SSO, SCIM, and multi-tenant management. built by Frontegg. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO), SCIM provisioning, Multi-tenant architecture with per-account configurations..

Okta Auth0: Identity and access management platform for authentication and authorization. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Email-based authentication, Social login with GitHub, Social login with Google..

Both serve the CIAM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.