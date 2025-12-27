Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..

Okta Auth0: Identity and access management platform for authentication and authorization. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Email-based authentication, Social login with GitHub, Social login with Google..

Both serve the CIAM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.