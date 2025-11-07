Fortra Cobalt Strike: Threat emulation tool for adversary simulations and red team operations. built by Fortra. Core capabilities include Post-exploitation payload (Beacon) with PowerShell execution, keylogging, screenshots, and file downloads, Malleable Command and Control (C2) language for network indicator customization, Browser pivoting for hijacking authenticated web sessions..

Havoc Framework: Open-source C2 framework for red team ops and adversary simulation. Core capabilities include Multi-operator collaborative teamserver, HTTP/HTTPS and SMB listener support, Demon implant/agent with in-memory execution..

Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.