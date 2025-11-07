Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Fortra Cobalt Strike is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by Fortra. Havoc Framework is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise red teams will pick Fortra Cobalt Strike for the Malleable C2 language, which lets you reshape network indicators to match your target environment instead of fighting against detection signatures built for the tool's defaults. The shared team server and asynchronous low-and-slow communication model reflect NIST ID.RA and DE.AE coverage, meaning you can run realistic adversary simulations that actually test how your SOC detects slow exfiltration and lateral movement, not just fast attacks. Skip this if your organization needs purple team automation or wants the tool to generate its own reports without manual TTP documentation; Cobalt Strike is built for operators who know what they're hunting for.
Red teams and penetration testers building custom C2 infrastructure will find Havoc's malleable profiles and team collaboration features faster to operationalize than Cobalt Strike, especially at zero cost. The 8,200-plus GitHub stars reflect active community contribution to payload obfuscation and evasion techniques that actually work against modern defenses. Skip this if your priority is managed C2 services or Windows-only operations; Havoc's strength is flexibility for operators who want to own their implant behavior, not outsource it.
Threat emulation tool for adversary simulations and red team operations
Open-source C2 framework for red team ops and adversary simulation.
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Common questions about comparing Fortra Cobalt Strike vs Havoc Framework for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
Fortra Cobalt Strike: Threat emulation tool for adversary simulations and red team operations. built by Fortra. Core capabilities include Post-exploitation payload (Beacon) with PowerShell execution, keylogging, screenshots, and file downloads, Malleable Command and Control (C2) language for network indicator customization, Browser pivoting for hijacking authenticated web sessions..
Havoc Framework: Open-source C2 framework for red team ops and adversary simulation. Core capabilities include Multi-operator collaborative teamserver, HTTP/HTTPS and SMB listener support, Demon implant/agent with in-memory execution..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fortra Cobalt Strike differentiates with Post-exploitation payload (Beacon) with PowerShell execution, keylogging, screenshots, and file downloads, Malleable Command and Control (C2) language for network indicator customization, Browser pivoting for hijacking authenticated web sessions. Havoc Framework differentiates with Multi-operator collaborative teamserver, HTTP/HTTPS and SMB listener support, Demon implant/agent with in-memory execution.
Fortra Cobalt Strike is developed by Fortra. Havoc Framework is open-source with 8,237 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fortra Cobalt Strike and Havoc Framework serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover C2, Red Team, Post Exploitation. Key differences: Fortra Cobalt Strike is Commercial while Havoc Framework is Free, Havoc Framework is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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