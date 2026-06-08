Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. Havoc Framework is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Red teams and penetration testers building custom C2 infrastructure will find Havoc's malleable profiles and team collaboration features faster to operationalize than Cobalt Strike, especially at zero cost. The 8,200-plus GitHub stars reflect active community contribution to payload obfuscation and evasion techniques that actually work against modern defenses. Skip this if your priority is managed C2 services or Windows-only operations; Havoc's strength is flexibility for operators who want to own their implant behavior, not outsource it.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
Open-source C2 framework for red team ops and adversary simulation.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs Havoc Framework for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
Havoc Framework: Open-source C2 framework for red team ops and adversary simulation. Core capabilities include Multi-operator collaborative teamserver, HTTP/HTTPS and SMB listener support, Demon implant/agent with in-memory execution..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security differentiates with Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains. Havoc Framework differentiates with Multi-operator collaborative teamserver, HTTP/HTTPS and SMB listener support, Demon implant/agent with in-memory execution.
A Security is developed by A Security. Havoc Framework is open-source with 8,237 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security and Havoc Framework serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover Red Team, Penetration Testing Framework, Lateral Movement. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while Havoc Framework is Free, Havoc Framework is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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