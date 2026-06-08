Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. Fortra Cobalt Strike is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by Fortra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise red teams will pick Fortra Cobalt Strike for the Malleable C2 language, which lets you reshape network indicators to match your target environment instead of fighting against detection signatures built for the tool's defaults. The shared team server and asynchronous low-and-slow communication model reflect NIST ID.RA and DE.AE coverage, meaning you can run realistic adversary simulations that actually test how your SOC detects slow exfiltration and lateral movement, not just fast attacks. Skip this if your organization needs purple team automation or wants the tool to generate its own reports without manual TTP documentation; Cobalt Strike is built for operators who know what they're hunting for.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
Threat emulation tool for adversary simulations and red team operations
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs Fortra Cobalt Strike for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
Fortra Cobalt Strike: Threat emulation tool for adversary simulations and red team operations. built by Fortra. Core capabilities include Post-exploitation payload (Beacon) with PowerShell execution, keylogging, screenshots, and file downloads, Malleable Command and Control (C2) language for network indicator customization, Browser pivoting for hijacking authenticated web sessions..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security differentiates with Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains. Fortra Cobalt Strike differentiates with Post-exploitation payload (Beacon) with PowerShell execution, keylogging, screenshots, and file downloads, Malleable Command and Control (C2) language for network indicator customization, Browser pivoting for hijacking authenticated web sessions.
A Security is developed by A Security. Fortra Cobalt Strike is developed by Fortra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security and Fortra Cobalt Strike serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover Red Team, Lateral Movement. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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