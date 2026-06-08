A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..

Fortra Cobalt Strike: Threat emulation tool for adversary simulations and red team operations. built by Fortra. Core capabilities include Post-exploitation payload (Beacon) with PowerShell execution, keylogging, screenshots, and file downloads, Malleable Command and Control (C2) language for network indicator customization, Browser pivoting for hijacking authenticated web sessions..

Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.