Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fortra Brand Protection is a commercial brand protection tool by Fortra. Outtake Digital Risk Protection is a commercial brand protection tool by Outtake. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best brand protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, vendor maturity, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing scattered brand abuse across social platforms, dark web listings, and counterfeit marketplaces should pick Fortra Brand Protection because it consolidates monitoring and takedown workflows that would otherwise require five separate vendor contracts. The platform covers the full NIST supply chain risk and adverse event analysis cycle, meaning you get detection and response tied together rather than alerts you'll ignore. Skip this if your primary concern is internal threat intelligence or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Fortra's strength is external threat surface, not endpoint correlation.
Security teams managing consumer-facing brands need Outtake Digital Risk Protection because it hunts impersonation across every platform where your brand gets faked, not just your own infrastructure. The AI-driven takedown automation means your SOC isn't manually submitting removal requests to platforms one by one; Outtake coordinates the remediation across social, domains, and app stores simultaneously. Skip this if your threat model is primarily internal,Outtake prioritizes external brand fraud detection and removal, leaving you responsible for your own phishing and malware infrastructure takedown.
Digital risk protection platform for brand abuse and online threats
AI-powered platform for detecting and removing brand impersonation attacks.
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Common questions about comparing Fortra Brand Protection vs Outtake Digital Risk Protection for your brand protection needs.
Fortra Brand Protection: Digital risk protection platform for brand abuse and online threats. built by Fortra..
Outtake Digital Risk Protection: AI-powered platform for detecting and removing brand impersonation attacks. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection and removal, Malicious domain monitoring and takedown, Fake mobile app identification and takedown..
Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fortra Brand Protection is developed by Fortra. Outtake Digital Risk Protection is developed by Outtake with Unknown employees. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fortra Brand Protection and Outtake Digital Risk Protection serve similar Brand Protection use cases: both are Brand Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection, Social Media, Takedown. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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