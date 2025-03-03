Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fortra BeSTORM is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Fortra. Rapid7 InsightAppSec is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with mature CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Fortra BeSTORM because its black box fuzzing approach catches logic flaws and authentication bypasses that static scanners routinely miss during pre-deployment testing. The tool's hybrid deployment model and alignment with NIST ID.RA (risk assessment) means it integrates cleanly into existing risk workflows without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. Skip this if your organization runs heavy manual penetration testing or lacks the engineering bandwidth to tune fuzzing parameters; BeSTORM demands active tuning to avoid noise, and passive buyers end up drowning in low-confidence findings.
Development teams and mid-market security ops will get the most from Rapid7 InsightAppSec because it handles API scanning alongside traditional web app testing without requiring separate tools or workflow context-switching. The tool covers 95+ attack types and integrates directly into Jira, meaning vulnerability triage happens where developers already live instead of in a standalone portal. Skip this if your organization needs SAST or supply-chain scanning; InsightAppSec is DAST-only and won't catch code-level risks before deployment.
Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing
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Common questions about comparing Fortra BeSTORM vs Rapid7 InsightAppSec for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Fortra BeSTORM: Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security. built by Fortra..
Rapid7 InsightAppSec: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Black-box security testing for web applications and APIs, Support for 95+ attack types, Attack Replay for vulnerability validation and patch testing..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fortra BeSTORM is developed by Fortra. Rapid7 InsightAppSec is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fortra BeSTORM and Rapid7 InsightAppSec serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Black Box Testing, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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