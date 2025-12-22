Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Fortra BeSTORM is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Fortra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams that need continuous API security visibility without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start here with Aikido DAST Scanner. It handles REST, GraphQL, and authenticated flows in a single scan cycle, and the automated Swagger generation means you're mapping attack surface the day you deploy, not weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST or SCA baked in; Aikido is DAST-only, which keeps it fast but leaves code and dependency risk uncovered.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with mature CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Fortra BeSTORM because its black box fuzzing approach catches logic flaws and authentication bypasses that static scanners routinely miss during pre-deployment testing. The tool's hybrid deployment model and alignment with NIST ID.RA (risk assessment) means it integrates cleanly into existing risk workflows without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. Skip this if your organization runs heavy manual penetration testing or lacks the engineering bandwidth to tune fuzzing parameters; BeSTORM demands active tuning to avoid noise, and passive buyers end up drowning in low-confidence findings.
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security
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Common questions about comparing Aikido DAST Scanner vs Fortra BeSTORM for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..
Fortra BeSTORM: Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security. built by Fortra..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido DAST Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Fortra BeSTORM is developed by Fortra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido DAST Scanner and Fortra BeSTORM serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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