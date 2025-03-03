Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fortra BeSTORM is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Fortra. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with mature CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Fortra BeSTORM because its black box fuzzing approach catches logic flaws and authentication bypasses that static scanners routinely miss during pre-deployment testing. The tool's hybrid deployment model and alignment with NIST ID.RA (risk assessment) means it integrates cleanly into existing risk workflows without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. Skip this if your organization runs heavy manual penetration testing or lacks the engineering bandwidth to tune fuzzing parameters; BeSTORM demands active tuning to avoid noise, and passive buyers end up drowning in low-confidence findings.
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
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Common questions about comparing Fortra BeSTORM vs ImmuniWeb® Neuron for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Fortra BeSTORM: Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security. built by Fortra..
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fortra BeSTORM is developed by Fortra. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fortra BeSTORM and ImmuniWeb® Neuron serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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