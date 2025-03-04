Fortinet FortiClient is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Fortinet. Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Fortinet infrastructure will extract real value from FortiClient because the Security Fabric integration eliminates the friction of bolting on a separate endpoint agent; your SOC actually sees correlated signals across network and endpoints instead of managing disconnected consoles. Fortinet's NIST coverage is strongest in the Protect functions (PR.AA, PR.PS, PR.DS) and notably weaker in RS.AN incident analysis, meaning FortiClient prioritizes prevention and detection over forensic investigation. Skip this if your organization runs heterogeneous security stacks or needs best-of-breed EDR; FortiClient's power comes entirely from staying inside the Fortinet ecosystem.
Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure across multiple clouds will benefit most from Strata because its mesh firewall architecture eliminates the false choice between centralized control and distributed performance. The platform covers NIST Detect and Resilience functions across hardware, virtual, and cloud-native deployments without requiring separate point products, and Precision AI threat detection catches zero-days that signature-based firewalls miss. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises or lacks the operational maturity to manage SD-WAN integration; Strata assumes network teams are already thinking about connectivity as a first-class security problem.
Unified endpoint agent providing ZTNA, VPN, EPP, and fabric integration
AI-powered network security platform with unified firewall and SASE capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Fortinet FortiClient vs Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Fortinet FortiClient: Unified endpoint agent providing ZTNA, VPN, EPP, and fabric integration. built by Fortinet. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), VPN-encrypted tunnels, AI-based next-generation antivirus (NGAV)..
Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform: AI-powered network security platform with unified firewall and SASE capabilities. built by Palo Alto Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid mesh firewall combining hardware, virtual, cloud-native, and firewall-as-a-service, AI-powered threat detection and prevention using Precision AI, Unified management interface for centralized policy and security control..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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