Fortinet FortiClient: Unified endpoint agent providing ZTNA, VPN, EPP, and fabric integration. built by Fortinet. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), VPN-encrypted tunnels, AI-based next-generation antivirus (NGAV)..

Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform: AI-powered network security platform with unified firewall and SASE capabilities. built by Palo Alto Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid mesh firewall combining hardware, virtual, cloud-native, and firewall-as-a-service, AI-powered threat detection and prevention using Precision AI, Unified management interface for centralized policy and security control..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.