Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fortinet FortiAI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Fortinet. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection is a commercial ai threat detection tool by SPLX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Fortinet infrastructure will see immediate payoff from FortiAI because it closes the detection-to-response gap without adding isolated tooling. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis while automating alert triage and policy execution, which matters when your SOC is understaffed. Skip this if you need a standalone threat intelligence feed or you're not invested in the Fortinet ecosystem; FortiAI is built to amplify what you already have running, not replace it.
Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection
Security teams deploying internal GenAI applications need visibility into LLM interactions for prompt injection, data exfiltration, and jailbreak attempts,exactly what Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection does through near real-time log analysis with 25+ AI-specific threat detectors. The low false positive rate and automated risk triage mean your team spends time on actual incidents, not tuning alerts. Skip this if you're looking for broader AI governance or model supply chain security; SPLX owns the runtime detection layer only.
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps
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Common questions about comparing Fortinet FortiAI vs Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection for your ai threat detection needs.
Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..
Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection: Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include LLM log analysis and scanning, 25+ AI threat detectors, JSON log file upload..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fortinet FortiAI differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection differentiates with LLM log analysis and scanning, 25+ AI threat detectors, JSON log file upload.
Fortinet FortiAI is developed by Fortinet. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection is developed by SPLX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fortinet FortiAI integrates with FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiSandbox, FortiNDR, FortiWeb and 9 more. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection integrates with REST API, Large Language Models, Conversational platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Fortinet FortiAI and Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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