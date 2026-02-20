AI EdgeLabs AI Security Assistant: GenAI assistant that translates security alerts into structured summaries for SOC teams. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Convert raw alerts into structured, easy-to-understand summaries, Interpret technical alert data using LLM and AI algorithms, Highlight threat nature, potential impact, and recommended actions..

Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.