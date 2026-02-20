Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI EdgeLabs AI Security Assistant is a commercial ai threat detection tool by AI EdgeLabs. Fortinet FortiAI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Fortinet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI EdgeLabs AI Security Assistant
SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value from AI EdgeLabs AI Security Assistant because it cuts triage time by translating raw alerts into actionable summaries with recommended next steps. The tool's LLM-driven correlation engine surfaces alert patterns that human analysts miss, directly strengthening the DE.AE detection function in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your team needs post-incident response automation or playbook execution; this tool stops at recommendation, leaving the investigation and containment work to your existing SOAR or ticketing system.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Fortinet infrastructure will see immediate payoff from FortiAI because it closes the detection-to-response gap without adding isolated tooling. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis while automating alert triage and policy execution, which matters when your SOC is understaffed. Skip this if you need a standalone threat intelligence feed or you're not invested in the Fortinet ecosystem; FortiAI is built to amplify what you already have running, not replace it.
GenAI assistant that translates security alerts into structured summaries for SOC teams.
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
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Common questions about comparing AI EdgeLabs AI Security Assistant vs Fortinet FortiAI for your ai threat detection needs.
AI EdgeLabs AI Security Assistant: GenAI assistant that translates security alerts into structured summaries for SOC teams. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Convert raw alerts into structured, easy-to-understand summaries, Interpret technical alert data using LLM and AI algorithms, Highlight threat nature, potential impact, and recommended actions..
Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI EdgeLabs AI Security Assistant differentiates with Convert raw alerts into structured, easy-to-understand summaries, Interpret technical alert data using LLM and AI algorithms, Highlight threat nature, potential impact, and recommended actions. Fortinet FortiAI differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage.
AI EdgeLabs AI Security Assistant is developed by AI EdgeLabs. Fortinet FortiAI is developed by Fortinet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI EdgeLabs AI Security Assistant and Fortinet FortiAI serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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