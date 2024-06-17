Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fortinet FortiAI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Fortinet. Secure.com is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Secure.com. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Fortinet infrastructure will see immediate payoff from FortiAI because it closes the detection-to-response gap without adding isolated tooling. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis while automating alert triage and policy execution, which matters when your SOC is understaffed. Skip this if you need a standalone threat intelligence feed or you're not invested in the Fortinet ecosystem; FortiAI is built to amplify what you already have running, not replace it.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing fast incident detection without heavy infrastructure overhead should evaluate Secure.com for its AI-native approach to threat identification. The platform covers six of nine NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, meaning it prioritizes finding and understanding threats over orchestrating recovery workflows. Skip this if your team needs native incident response automation or forensic playbooks; Secure.com excels at detection and characterization, not remediation at scale.
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST
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Common questions about comparing Fortinet FortiAI vs Secure.com for your ai threat detection needs.
Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..
Secure.com: Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST. built by Secure.com..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fortinet FortiAI is developed by Fortinet. Secure.com is developed by Secure.com. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fortinet FortiAI and Secure.com serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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