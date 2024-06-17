Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..

Secure.com: Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST. built by Secure.com..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.