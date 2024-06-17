Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..

Lasso Agentic ai security: Autonomous AI agent security platform for testing, detecting, and defending AI workforces. built by lasso security. Core capabilities include Continuous autonomous red and blue team testing loop for AI agents, Configurable adversarial attack simulations against AI systems, Real-time threat detection and automated remediation..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.