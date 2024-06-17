Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fortinet FortiAI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Fortinet. Lasso Agentic ai security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by lasso security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Fortinet infrastructure will see immediate payoff from FortiAI because it closes the detection-to-response gap without adding isolated tooling. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis while automating alert triage and policy execution, which matters when your SOC is understaffed. Skip this if you need a standalone threat intelligence feed or you're not invested in the Fortinet ecosystem; FortiAI is built to amplify what you already have running, not replace it.
Security teams deploying multi-agent AI systems need Lasso Agentic AI Security because it's the only platform that treats AI agents as a continuous attack surface, not a one-time audit problem. The autonomous red-and-blue team loop catches prompt injection and memory poisoning attacks in real time while the open-source MCP gateway gives you actual visibility into agent behavior without vendor lock-in. Skip this if your organization hasn't deployed agents yet or if you're looking for a general LLM guardrail tool; Lasso assumes you're already running AI workforces and need to defend them like infrastructure.
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
Autonomous AI agent security platform for testing, detecting, and defending AI workforces.
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Common questions about comparing Fortinet FortiAI vs Lasso Agentic ai security for your ai threat detection needs.
Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..
Lasso Agentic ai security: Autonomous AI agent security platform for testing, detecting, and defending AI workforces. built by lasso security. Core capabilities include Continuous autonomous red and blue team testing loop for AI agents, Configurable adversarial attack simulations against AI systems, Real-time threat detection and automated remediation..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fortinet FortiAI differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage. Lasso Agentic ai security differentiates with Continuous autonomous red and blue team testing loop for AI agents, Configurable adversarial attack simulations against AI systems, Real-time threat detection and automated remediation.
Fortinet FortiAI is developed by Fortinet. Lasso Agentic ai security is developed by lasso security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fortinet FortiAI integrates with FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiSandbox, FortiNDR, FortiWeb and 9 more. Lasso Agentic ai security integrates with GitHub (open-source MCP gateway), MCP (Model Context Protocol). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Fortinet FortiAI and Lasso Agentic ai security serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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