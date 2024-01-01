Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fortinet FortiAI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Fortinet. Cygeniq AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Cygeniq AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Fortinet infrastructure will see immediate payoff from FortiAI because it closes the detection-to-response gap without adding isolated tooling. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis while automating alert triage and policy execution, which matters when your SOC is understaffed. Skip this if you need a standalone threat intelligence feed or you're not invested in the Fortinet ecosystem; FortiAI is built to amplify what you already have running, not replace it.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams wrestling with AI model vulnerabilities alongside traditional threat detection should evaluate Cygeniq AI for its dual focus; most vendors pick a lane, but Cygeniq addresses both Security for AI and AI for Security in one platform. The vendor's NIST CSF 2.0 alignment spans Detect and Identify functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and risk assessment, though governance advisory is the differentiator here over pure detection tools. Skip this if your organization needs mature incident response automation or extensive integrations with existing SIEM tooling; at 28 employees and founded in 2024, Cygeniq is still building out those connectors. The GenAI-driven risk advisory engine is genuinely useful for compliance teams, but don't expect it to replace your human threat analysts.
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
AI security platform offering both Security for AI and AI for Security.
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Common questions about comparing Fortinet FortiAI vs Cygeniq AI for your ai threat detection needs.
Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..
Cygeniq AI: AI security platform offering both Security for AI and AI for Security. built by Cygeniq AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection, GenAI enabled Automated RIsk, Compliance and governance advisory platform..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fortinet FortiAI differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage. Cygeniq AI differentiates with AI-driven threat detection, GenAI enabled Automated RIsk, Compliance and governance advisory platform.
Fortinet FortiAI is developed by Fortinet. Cygeniq AI is developed by Cygeniq AI founded in 2024-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fortinet FortiAI and Cygeniq AI serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Anomaly Detection, Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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