Fortanix Enclave Development Platform: Development platform for building Intel SGX enclaves using Rust language. built by Fortanix. Core capabilities include Intel SGX enclave development using Rust programming language, Runtime Encryption technology for application protection during execution, Full integration with Rust compiler..

Kirin AI Coding Safety: Security solution for AI coding assistants, agents, and MCP servers. built by Knostic. Core capabilities include Security for AI coding assistants, MCP server security management, AI agent security enforcement..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.