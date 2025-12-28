Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. Kirin AI Coding Safety is a commercial secure code training tool by Knostic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need developer security training that doesn't require a six-month rollout, and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training compresses SDL fundamentals into four three-hour sessions built on OWASP SAMM, covering OWASP Top 10, threat modeling, and supply chain security with live trainer support. The curriculum explicitly addresses NIST PR.AT awareness and training alongside PR.PS platform security principles, meaning developers leave understanding both what to build and why it matters. Skip this if your organization has mature threat modeling practices already embedded in your SDLC or if you need post-training code review automation; BSG is training-first, not tooling-first.
Security teams struggling to govern AI coding assistants without blocking developer velocity will find Kirin AI Coding Safety's focus on prompt injection detection and shadow AI discovery essential, since most teams have no visibility into which LLMs engineers are actually using. The platform covers NIST PR.DS and PR.PS, meaning it handles both data leakage prevention and the underlying AI agent security enforcement that competitors often punt on. This is less relevant for organizations still in pilot phases with a single sanctioned coding assistant; Kirin assumes you've already lost control of the tool adoption problem.
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
Security solution for AI coding assistants, agents, and MCP servers
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Common questions about comparing BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training vs Kirin AI Coding Safety for your secure code training needs.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..
Kirin AI Coding Safety: Security solution for AI coding assistants, agents, and MCP servers. built by Knostic. Core capabilities include Security for AI coding assistants, MCP server security management, AI agent security enforcement..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training differentiates with Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training. Kirin AI Coding Safety differentiates with Security for AI coding assistants, MCP server security management, AI agent security enforcement.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is developed by BSG. Kirin AI Coding Safety is developed by Knostic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training and Kirin AI Coding Safety serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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