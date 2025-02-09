Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..

Ghost Security Exorcist: AI-driven code analysis tool for API discovery and vulnerability detection. built by Ghost Security. Core capabilities include Automated API endpoint discovery and inventory, Multi-language code analysis (Java, Go, Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, C#, Rust), AI-driven vulnerability detection for BOLA, race conditions, and insecure deserialization..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.