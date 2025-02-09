Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. Ghost Security Exorcist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Ghost Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
Development teams shipping APIs without visibility into their own endpoints will find Ghost Security Exorcist's automated discovery and inventory actually useful, particularly for catching undocumented or shadow APIs before they become vulnerabilities. The AI-driven BOLA and deserialization detection works across five languages with line-level remediation guidance, and daily differential scanning in CI/CD means you're not waiting for quarterly assessments. Skip this if you need a platform covering infrastructure scanning or runtime protection; Exorcist is narrowly focused on code and API risk, which is exactly why it works well for teams that have that specific problem.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
AI-driven code analysis tool for API discovery and vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence vs Ghost Security Exorcist for your static application security testing needs.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
Ghost Security Exorcist: AI-driven code analysis tool for API discovery and vulnerability detection. built by Ghost Security. Core capabilities include Automated API endpoint discovery and inventory, Multi-language code analysis (Java, Go, Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, C#, Rust), AI-driven vulnerability detection for BOLA, race conditions, and insecure deserialization..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence differentiates with Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis. Ghost Security Exorcist differentiates with Automated API endpoint discovery and inventory, Multi-language code analysis (Java, Go, Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, C#, Rust), AI-driven vulnerability detection for BOLA, race conditions, and insecure deserialization.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is developed by Flyingduck. Ghost Security Exorcist is developed by Ghost Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence and Ghost Security Exorcist serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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