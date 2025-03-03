Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking: AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated security testing (SAST, DAST, SCA), Manual penetration testing by certified security experts, Centralized vulnerability management platform..

Invicti ASPM: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Vulnerability deduplication and normalization across AST tools, Hierarchical project organization with automated risk profiling, SBOM locator for component vulnerability search..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.