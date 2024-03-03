Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Fleet is a free mobile device management tool. Fleet Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by Fleet Device Management. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
IT teams managing heterogeneous fleets of 500+ macOS and Linux endpoints will get the most from Fleet because it actually scales without per-seat licensing costs. The open-source model and 6,144 GitHub stars signal a real community maintaining this, not abandonware; you can read the code and fork it if the maintainers ghost you. Skip this if you need Windows-first management or mobile device support, or if your security org demands a single vendor handling both endpoint detection and vulnerability scanning under one contract.
IT and security teams managing heterogeneous device fleets across macOS, Windows, Linux, and mobile will find Fleet Device Management's cross-platform reach genuinely useful; most competitors force separate tooling per OS or exclude Linux entirely. The open-source foundation with commercial support and zero-touch enrollment via Apple Business Manager and Windows Autopilot means faster onboarding without vendor lock-in concerns. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint detection and response capabilities or prioritizes cloud-native device management over on-premises control; Fleet is configuration and inventory focused, not threat-hunting oriented.
Fleet is an open-source endpoint management platform that provides device management, vulnerability reporting, and security monitoring capabilities for IT and security teams managing large computer environments.
Open-source cross-platform MDM for macOS, Windows, Linux & mobile.
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Common questions about comparing Fleet vs Fleet Device Management for your mobile device management needs.
Fleet: Fleet is an open-source endpoint management platform that provides device management, vulnerability reporting, and security monitoring capabilities for IT and security teams managing large computer environments..
Fleet Device Management: Open-source cross-platform MDM for macOS, Windows, Linux & mobile. built by Fleet Device Management. Core capabilities include Cross-platform device management (macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android), Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager and Windows Autopilot, Configuration management with configuration-as-code support..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fleet is open-source with 6,144 GitHub stars. Fleet Device Management is developed by Fleet Device Management. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fleet and Fleet Device Management serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools, both cover Open Source. Key differences: Fleet is Free while Fleet Device Management is Commercial, Fleet is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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