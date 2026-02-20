Fleet Device Management: Open-source cross-platform MDM for macOS, Windows, Linux & mobile. built by Fleet Device Management. Core capabilities include Cross-platform device management (macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android), Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager and Windows Autopilot, Configuration management with configuration-as-code support..

Fleet Device Mgmt - Orchestration: Open endpoint orchestration platform for real-time device queries & mgmt. built by Fleet Device Management. Core capabilities include Live query API for real-time endpoint communication, Software and asset inventory across all endpoints and cloud infrastructure, Login history and current session tracking per endpoint..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.