Flare Identity Exposure Management: Threat exposure mgmt platform monitoring dark/clear web for leaked credentials. built by Flare. Core capabilities include Dark web and clear web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware blogs, Breached identity and leaked credential detection, Stealer log monitoring and analysis..

Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ: Monitor for pre-attack indicators - leaked creds, phishing infrastructure, & dark web chat. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Automated dark web monitoring across 475+ billion records, AI-powered threat detection and categorization, Contextualized alerts with actor and location information..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.