Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FirstWave Open-AudIT is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs without dedicated asset management infrastructure should run Open-AudIT first; its agentless discovery requires zero endpoint overhead and maps your entire network inventory in days, not months. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively with 50+ built-in compliance reports and distributed collector support across subnets, giving you baseline visibility cheaply. Skip this if you need vulnerability scanning or incident response integration; Open-AudIT is pure discovery and asset tracking, not a platform that connects to your SIEM or threat intel feeds.
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams drowning in shadow assets will find immediate value in Ivanti Neurons for Discovery because it actually normalizes hardware and software inventory across passive and active scans instead of dumping raw data into your lap. The tool covers NIST ID.AM asset management directly, which matters when your CMDB is stale and you need a single source of truth before you can do anything else in your security program. Skip this if your organization is small enough that manual spreadsheets work or if you need discovery that also handles vulnerability assessment in one platform; Ivanti deliberately stops at inventory and dependency mapping.
Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking.
IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices
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Common questions about comparing FirstWave Open-AudIT vs Ivanti Neurons for Discovery for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
FirstWave Open-AudIT: Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking. built by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Core capabilities include Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management..
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery: IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Active and passive network scanning, Real-time device discovery, Hardware and software inventory normalization..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FirstWave Open-AudIT differentiates with Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management. Ivanti Neurons for Discovery differentiates with Active and passive network scanning, Real-time device discovery, Hardware and software inventory normalization.
FirstWave Open-AudIT is developed by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FirstWave Open-AudIT integrates with MySQL. Ivanti Neurons for Discovery integrates with Google Workspace, Google Chrome Enterprise. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
FirstWave Open-AudIT and Ivanti Neurons for Discovery serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery, Configuration Management, Network Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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