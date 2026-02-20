FirmGuardian Brand Protection: Managed brand protection service covering abuse, infringement, and threat intel. built by FirmGuardian. Core capabilities include Brand abuse detection (phishing, malware distribution, scams using brand assets), Brand infringement monitoring (counterfeit goods, unauthorized resellers, logo/trademark misuse), Brand threat intelligence (adversarial infrastructure mapping, threat actor identification)..

SOCRadar Brand Protection: Brand protection platform monitoring for phishing, data leaks, and brand abuse. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with specialized agents, Modular visual workflow builder for custom detection, Compromised credential monitoring..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.