Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

SOCRadar Brand Protection: Brand protection platform monitoring for phishing, data leaks, and brand abuse. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with specialized agents, Modular visual workflow builder for custom detection, Compromised credential monitoring..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.