FireTail Complete AI Audit Trail: Centralized audit trail logging for AI model usage to support compliance. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized logging of all AI model interactions across the organization, Captures user identity, timestamp, model, prompt, and response metadata per interaction, GDPR and CCPA compliance support..

Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer): AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Safe Infer: inline inspection of IDE-to-model traffic, blocking and redacting sensitive content in prompts and completions, Safe MCP: MCP Gateway with vetting, sandboxing, runtime permissions, and supply-chain containment for MCP servers, Prompt and command injection detection and stripping before reaching agents or tools..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.