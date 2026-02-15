Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.

FireTail Complete AI Audit Trail

Enterprise security and compliance teams managing shared AI models across the organization need FireTail Complete AI Audit Trail because it's the only tool that lets you delete personal data from prompts and responses while preserving forensic-grade audit evidence for investigations. GDPR and CCPA compliance is built into the core logging pipeline, so you're not bolting compliance on afterward; the NIST Govern and Detect coverage means policy enforcement and anomaly detection happen in the same system. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on internal AI tooling or if you're still in the "we use Claude and ChatGPT" phase where audit trails matter less than usage governance.