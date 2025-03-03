Finite State Platform: Platform for vulnerability detection in firmware, binaries, and SBOMs. built by Finite State. Core capabilities include Binary and source code vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation and management in SPDX and CycloneDX formats, Vulnerability enrichment from 200+ threat intelligence sources..

Karamba VCode: Binary analysis tool for supply chain security in automotive and IoT firmware. built by Karamba Security. Core capabilities include CVE scanning in firmware and software libraries, Weak password detection in connected system configurations, Kernel hardening configuration analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.