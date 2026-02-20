aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..

Finite State Platform: Platform for vulnerability detection in firmware, binaries, and SBOMs. built by Finite State. Core capabilities include Binary and source code vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation and management in SPDX and CycloneDX formats, Vulnerability enrichment from 200+ threat intelligence sources..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.