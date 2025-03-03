Finite State Platform: Platform for vulnerability detection in firmware, binaries, and SBOMs. built by Finite State. Core capabilities include Binary and source code vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation and management in SPDX and CycloneDX formats, Vulnerability enrichment from 200+ threat intelligence sources..

Fluid Attacks SCA: SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Dependency tree mapping and visualization, Continuous scanning for vulnerable third-party libraries, Component and dependency inventory generation..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.