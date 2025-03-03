Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Finite State Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Finite State. Fluid Attacks SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams responsible for firmware and binary vulnerabilities in supply chains should prioritize Finite State Platform; it's one of the few tools that actually handles legacy systems and IoT devices instead of pretending they don't exist. The platform ingests 200+ threat intelligence sources for risk scoring and generates compliance reports for EU CRA and FDA Section 524B, which matters if you're shipping regulated hardware. Skip this if your primary concern is source code scanning across modern applications; Finite State's strength in firmware analysis means weaker integration with typical CI/CD pipelines where most AppSec teams live.
Development teams shipping code faster than security can manually review dependencies should use Fluid Attacks SCA for its reattack verification, which validates that remediation actually closed the vulnerability rather than just checking boxes. The tool integrates directly into GitLab, GitHub, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket pipelines with build-breaking capabilities, meaning vulnerable libraries never make it to production without explicit override. Skip this if you need a multi-function platform covering SAST, DAST, and container scanning; Fluid Attacks stays focused on third-party component risk, which is precisely why it doesn't bloat your CI/CD pipeline.
Platform for vulnerability detection in firmware, binaries, and SBOMs
SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies
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Common questions about comparing Finite State Platform vs Fluid Attacks SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Finite State Platform: Platform for vulnerability detection in firmware, binaries, and SBOMs. built by Finite State. Core capabilities include Binary and source code vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation and management in SPDX and CycloneDX formats, Vulnerability enrichment from 200+ threat intelligence sources..
Fluid Attacks SCA: SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Dependency tree mapping and visualization, Continuous scanning for vulnerable third-party libraries, Component and dependency inventory generation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Finite State Platform differentiates with Binary and source code vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation and management in SPDX and CycloneDX formats, Vulnerability enrichment from 200+ threat intelligence sources. Fluid Attacks SCA differentiates with Dependency tree mapping and visualization, Continuous scanning for vulnerable third-party libraries, Component and dependency inventory generation.
Finite State Platform is developed by Finite State. Fluid Attacks SCA is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Finite State Platform and Fluid Attacks SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Supply Chain Security, Third Party Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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