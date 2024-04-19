Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Femida is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Rexsser is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Python developers and AppSec teams hunting blind XSS vulnerabilities will find Femida's tight Burp Suite integration genuinely useful; it automates HTTP request analysis to catch what manual testing misses. The tool is free and maintained on GitHub with 284 stars, lowering the barrier to adding it to an existing Burp workflow. Skip this if you need broader DAST coverage across multiple vulnerability classes or aren't already using Burp; Femida solves one problem exceptionally well and doesn't pretend to do more.
AppSec teams running Burp Suite who want to accelerate reflected XSS discovery without manual regex writing should evaluate Rexsser. The plugin extracts keywords from HTTP responses and tests them automatically, cutting the time spent on pattern matching during active scanning; at 75 GitHub stars and free pricing, it's low friction to pilot alongside existing Burp workflows. This is not a replacement for a full DAST platform,it's a focused XSS hunter that works within your existing tool, so teams expecting broader vulnerability coverage or supply chain scanning should look elsewhere.
Femida is a Python automation tool that integrates with Burp Suite to detect blind XSS vulnerabilities in web applications through HTTP request analysis.
A Burp Suite plugin that extracts keywords from HTTP responses using regex patterns and tests for reflected XSS vulnerabilities within the target scope.
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Common questions about comparing Femida vs Rexsser for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Femida: Femida is a Python automation tool that integrates with Burp Suite to detect blind XSS vulnerabilities in web applications through HTTP request analysis..
Rexsser: A Burp Suite plugin that extracts keywords from HTTP responses using regex patterns and tests for reflected XSS vulnerabilities within the target scope..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Femida and Rexsser serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Open Source, XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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