Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Femida is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Python developers and AppSec teams hunting blind XSS vulnerabilities will find Femida's tight Burp Suite integration genuinely useful; it automates HTTP request analysis to catch what manual testing misses. The tool is free and maintained on GitHub with 284 stars, lowering the barrier to adding it to an existing Burp workflow. Skip this if you need broader DAST coverage across multiple vulnerability classes or aren't already using Burp; Femida solves one problem exceptionally well and doesn't pretend to do more.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
Femida is a Python automation tool that integrates with Burp Suite to detect blind XSS vulnerabilities in web applications through HTTP request analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs Femida for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Femida: Femida is a Python automation tool that integrates with Burp Suite to detect blind XSS vulnerabilities in web applications through HTTP request analysis..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. Femida is open-source with 284 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and Femida serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover XSS. Key differences: Acunetix Web Application & API Security is Commercial while Femida is Free, Femida is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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