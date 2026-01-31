Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.

Rexsser

AppSec teams running Burp Suite who want to accelerate reflected XSS discovery without manual regex writing should evaluate Rexsser. The plugin extracts keywords from HTTP responses and tests them automatically, cutting the time spent on pattern matching during active scanning; at 75 GitHub stars and free pricing, it's low friction to pilot alongside existing Burp workflows. This is not a replacement for a full DAST platform,it's a focused XSS hunter that works within your existing tool, so teams expecting broader vulnerability coverage or supply chain scanning should look elsewhere.