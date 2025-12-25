Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fastly API Security is a commercial api security tool by Fastly. Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting is a commercial api security tool by Sense Defence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management.
Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs from both volumetric and application-layer attacks should evaluate Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting for its AI-driven threshold adjustment, which adapts to legitimate traffic patterns without manual tuning. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.IR and DE.CM, meaning it handles both infrastructure resilience and continuous anomaly detection in one deployment. Skip this if you need brute force prevention at scale across hundreds of endpoints; the two-person vendor limits support depth for complex multi-tenant configurations.
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
Advanced rate limiting solution for web apps and APIs with AI-driven controls
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Common questions about comparing Fastly API Security vs Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting for your api security needs.
Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..
Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting: Advanced rate limiting solution for web apps and APIs with AI-driven controls. built by Sense Defence. Core capabilities include Customizable rate limit thresholds for URLs and API endpoints, AI-driven dynamic rate limit adjustment, Configurable responses including CAPTCHA, error codes, and blocking..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fastly API Security differentiates with Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection. Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting differentiates with Customizable rate limit thresholds for URLs and API endpoints, AI-driven dynamic rate limit adjustment, Configurable responses including CAPTCHA, error codes, and blocking.
Fastly API Security is developed by Fastly. Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting is developed by Sense Defence. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fastly API Security and Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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