@fastify/rate-limit is a free api security tool. @hapi/crumb is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams building Node.js APIs who need rate limiting without the operational overhead of a separate service should reach for @fastify/rate-limit. The plugin ships as a native Fastify middleware with sub-millisecond latency overhead, making it practical for high-throughput routes where traditional gateway-level rate limiting adds unacceptable latency. Not for buyers who need distributed rate limiting across multiple instances without in-memory state coordination or those who require sophisticated quota management beyond simple request-per-window rules.
Hapi framework teams who need lightweight CSRF protection without external dependencies should reach for @hapi/crumb; it integrates directly into request lifecycle with minimal configuration overhead. The tool has 170 GitHub stars and sees active maintenance within the hapi ecosystem, signaling real production adoption. Skip this if you're running a polyglot stack or need CSRF defense that works across multiple frameworks; @hapi/crumb is purpose-built for hapi applications and won't generalize.
A low overhead rate limiter for your routes
CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
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Common questions about comparing @fastify/rate-limit vs @hapi/crumb for your api security needs.
@fastify/rate-limit: A low overhead rate limiter for your routes..
@hapi/crumb: CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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