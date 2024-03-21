Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
@fastify/helmet is a free api security tool. Syhunt SyhuntAPI is a commercial api security tool by Syhunt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Fastify teams building APIs that need HTTP header security without operational overhead should start with @fastify/helmet; it's a thin wrapper around the battle-tested helmet library, meaning you get OWASP Top 10 mitigations (CSP, HSTS, X-Frame-Options) with minimal configuration beyond `fastify.register()`. The 453 GitHub stars and zero-friction npm install make adoption frictionless for small-to-mid teams. Skip this if you need dynamic policy management, request-level header mutation, or centralized policy enforcement across multiple services; @fastify/helmet is intentionally static and Fastify-bound, not a gateway or orchestration tool.
Development teams shipping APIs without dedicated security testing will find Syhunt SyhuntAPI's hybrid source and dynamic analysis catches injection flaws that static tools alone miss, particularly across multi-language codebases. The tool integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, and Jenkins pipelines, meaning vulnerabilities surface before production, and NIST PR.PS coverage confirms the platform meets baseline security hardening requirements. Skip this if you need a unified SAST/DAST/SBOM platform or require vendor presence in North America; Syhunt's eight-person team and Brazil headquarters mean slower support cycles and narrower enterprise sales infrastructure than competitors.
A Fastify plugin that implements HTTP security headers through a wrapper around the helmet library to protect web applications from common vulnerabilities.
API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs
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Common questions about comparing @fastify/helmet vs Syhunt SyhuntAPI for your api security needs.
@fastify/helmet: A Fastify plugin that implements HTTP security headers through a wrapper around the helmet library to protect web applications from common vulnerabilities..
Syhunt SyhuntAPI: API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs. built by Syhunt. Core capabilities include SQL injection detection, NoSQL injection detection, Cross-site scripting (XSS) detection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
@fastify/helmet is open-source with 453 GitHub stars. Syhunt SyhuntAPI is developed by Syhunt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
@fastify/helmet and Syhunt SyhuntAPI serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Web Security, XSS. Key differences: @fastify/helmet is Free while Syhunt SyhuntAPI is Commercial, @fastify/helmet is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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