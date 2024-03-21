@fastify/helmet: A Fastify plugin that implements HTTP security headers through a wrapper around the helmet library to protect web applications from common vulnerabilities..

Syhunt SyhuntAPI: API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs. built by Syhunt. Core capabilities include SQL injection detection, NoSQL injection detection, Cross-site scripting (XSS) detection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.