Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
@fastify/csrf-protection is a free static application security testing tool. Joi Security is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Fastify teams building token-based session architectures will find @fastify/csrf-protection valuable because it handles double-submit and signed-token patterns without the overhead of heavier middleware stacks. The plugin integrates directly into Fastify's request lifecycle, avoiding the configuration debt that slows adoption on smaller teams. Skip this if your API is purely stateless or you're already standardized on framework-agnostic CSRF libraries; at 168 GitHub stars, you're betting on a narrowly-scoped tool that won't evolve as fast as the broader Fastify ecosystem.
Backend developers and security engineers validating Joi schemas in Node.js applications should use Joi Security to catch injection flaws before they reach production; it's the only free tool that systematically tests Joi validators against XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF vectors instead of relying on generic linting. The CLI integration means assessment runs locally in your pipeline without vendor dependencies or SaaS overhead. Skip this if your validation layer doesn't use Joi or if you need coverage across multiple schema libraries; the tool's narrow focus is also its strength.
A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks.
A CLI tool that performs security assessments on Joi validator schemas by testing them against various attack vectors including XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF.
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Common questions about comparing @fastify/csrf-protection vs Joi Security for your static application security testing needs.
@fastify/csrf-protection: A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks..
Joi Security: A CLI tool that performs security assessments on Joi validator schemas by testing them against various attack vectors including XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
@fastify/csrf-protection and Joi Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Nodejs. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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