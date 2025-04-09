Enterprise and mid-market teams with containerized workloads need Falcon Cloud Security for its runtime threat detection that doesn't require agents on every pod, cutting false positives that plague agentless competitors. CrowdStrike's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis capabilities score consistently across the NIST Detect functions, and the platform handles multi-cloud deployments without forcing you to stitch together separate vendors for visibility. Skip this if your priority is compliance posture management or infrastructure-as-code scanning; Falcon is strongest on what's actually running, not what you declared you'd run.

Rapid7 InsightCloudSec

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Rapid7 InsightCloudSec because it combines agentless visibility with automated remediation, cutting your mean-time-to-fix on cloud misconfigurations by removing manual triage. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and platform security, with particular strength in CIEM and IaC scanning that most point solutions skip. Skip this if your priority is runtime threat detection over infrastructure posture; InsightCloudSec prioritizes what's exposed and how to fix it, not what's actively exploiting it.