Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by CrowdStrike. Rapid7 InsightCloudSec is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams with containerized workloads need Falcon Cloud Security for its runtime threat detection that doesn't require agents on every pod, cutting false positives that plague agentless competitors. CrowdStrike's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis capabilities score consistently across the NIST Detect functions, and the platform handles multi-cloud deployments without forcing you to stitch together separate vendors for visibility. Skip this if your priority is compliance posture management or infrastructure-as-code scanning; Falcon is strongest on what's actually running, not what you declared you'd run.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Rapid7 InsightCloudSec because it combines agentless visibility with automated remediation, cutting your mean-time-to-fix on cloud misconfigurations by removing manual triage. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and platform security, with particular strength in CIEM and IaC scanning that most point solutions skip. Skip this if your priority is runtime threat detection over infrastructure posture; InsightCloudSec prioritizes what's exposed and how to fix it, not what's actively exploiting it.
Cloud-native application protection platform with unified security
Cloud-native application protection platform for multi-cloud security & compliance
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Common questions about comparing CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security vs Rapid7 InsightCloudSec for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security: Cloud-native application protection platform with unified security. built by CrowdStrike..
Rapid7 InsightCloudSec: Cloud-native application protection platform for multi-cloud security & compliance. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Real-time agentless visibility across multi-cloud environments, Sensitive data discovery and classification, Risk-based prioritization with contextual analysis..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security is developed by CrowdStrike. Rapid7 InsightCloudSec is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security and Rapid7 InsightCloudSec serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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