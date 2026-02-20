AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

Rapid7 InsightCloudSec: Cloud-native application protection platform for multi-cloud security & compliance. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Real-time agentless visibility across multi-cloud environments, Sensitive data discovery and classification, Risk-based prioritization with contextual analysis..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.