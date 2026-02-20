Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccuKnox Application Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AccuKnox. Rapid7 InsightCloudSec is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Kubernetes environments need AccuKnox Application Security because its eBPF and LSM-based runtime security actually stops container breakouts in production, not just flag them in logs. The platform covers AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec in one deployment, and its zero-trust enforcement maps directly to NIST PR.PS and DE.CM without requiring separate tools. Skip this if you're primarily concerned with pre-deployment vulnerability scanning or need deep CSPM coverage; AccuKnox prioritizes runtime detection over cloud posture management.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Rapid7 InsightCloudSec because it combines agentless visibility with automated remediation, cutting your mean-time-to-fix on cloud misconfigurations by removing manual triage. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and platform security, with particular strength in CIEM and IaC scanning that most point solutions skip. Skip this if your priority is runtime threat detection over infrastructure posture; InsightCloudSec prioritizes what's exposed and how to fix it, not what's actively exploiting it.
AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security.
Cloud-native application protection platform for multi-cloud security & compliance
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Common questions about comparing AccuKnox Application Security vs Rapid7 InsightCloudSec for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..
Rapid7 InsightCloudSec: Cloud-native application protection platform for multi-cloud security & compliance. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Real-time agentless visibility across multi-cloud environments, Sensitive data discovery and classification, Risk-based prioritization with contextual analysis..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccuKnox Application Security differentiates with Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec). Rapid7 InsightCloudSec differentiates with Real-time agentless visibility across multi-cloud environments, Sensitive data discovery and classification, Risk-based prioritization with contextual analysis.
AccuKnox Application Security is developed by AccuKnox. Rapid7 InsightCloudSec is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccuKnox Application Security and Rapid7 InsightCloudSec serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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