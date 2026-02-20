Mid-market and enterprise teams running Kubernetes environments need AccuKnox Application Security because its eBPF and LSM-based runtime security actually stops container breakouts in production, not just flag them in logs. The platform covers AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec in one deployment, and its zero-trust enforcement maps directly to NIST PR.PS and DE.CM without requiring separate tools. Skip this if you're primarily concerned with pre-deployment vulnerability scanning or need deep CSPM coverage; AccuKnox prioritizes runtime detection over cloud posture management.

CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security

Enterprise and mid-market teams with containerized workloads need Falcon Cloud Security for its runtime threat detection that doesn't require agents on every pod, cutting false positives that plague agentless competitors. CrowdStrike's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis capabilities score consistently across the NIST Detect functions, and the platform handles multi-cloud deployments without forcing you to stitch together separate vendors for visibility. Skip this if your priority is compliance posture management or infrastructure-as-code scanning; Falcon is strongest on what's actually running, not what you declared you'd run.