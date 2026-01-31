Faddom Flawless SecOps Powered by AI: AI-powered infrastructure visibility platform for SecOps and IT teams. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Automated infrastructure mapping of on-prem and cloud environments, Lighthouse AI for traffic anomaly detection, Compass AI natural language infrastructure querying..

Havoc Shield Asset Inventory: Tool for inventorying hardware and software assets in an org's infrastructure. built by Havoc Shield. Core capabilities include Hardware and software asset cataloging, Custom asset category creation, Asset authorization tracking..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.