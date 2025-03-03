Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is a commercial api security tool by F5. Indusface AppTrana - API Protection is a commercial api security tool by Indusface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX
DevOps teams running NGINX in Kubernetes will get the most from F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX because the declarative, API-driven configuration model actually fits how modern infrastructure teams work instead of fighting them. The eBPF-based multi-layer defense and 7,500+ attack signatures cover OWASP Top 10 API risks across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC without requiring signature tuning for every new endpoint. Skip this if you need centralized visibility across multiple WAF vendors or run primarily on cloud-managed API gateways; F5's strength here is depth in the NGINX ecosystem, not breadth across platforms.
Indusface AppTrana - API Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API portfolios will get the most from Indusface AppTrana - API Protection because its discovery engine actually finds shadow and zombie APIs before attackers do, then the 24x7 SOC handles patching within 72 hours instead of leaving your risk team to argue about remediation timelines. The managed service model and autonomous virtual patching cover NIST PR.PS and DE.CM thoroughly, addressing the gap most internal teams struggle with: continuous monitoring without hiring more analysts. Skip this if your APIs are few and stable; AppTrana's value scales with complexity and the organizational friction of coordinating remediation across teams.
WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments
Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC
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Common questions about comparing F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX vs Indusface AppTrana - API Protection for your api security needs.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..
Indusface AppTrana - API Protection: Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory of shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specification generation, Dynamic API security testing with manual penetration testing..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX differentiates with Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC. Indusface AppTrana - API Protection differentiates with API discovery and inventory of shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specification generation, Dynamic API security testing with manual penetration testing.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is developed by F5. Indusface AppTrana - API Protection is developed by Indusface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX and Indusface AppTrana - API Protection serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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