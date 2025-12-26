F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF: WAF protecting apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and OWASP Top 10 threats. built by F5. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics and machine learning for L7 DoS detection and mitigation, API protocol security for GraphQL, REST/JSON, XML, and GWT, Application-layer encryption for sensitive data protection..

Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions: Website security platform with malware scanning, WAF, CDN, and DDoS protection. built by sectigo. Core capabilities include Daily malware scanning and automated removal, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Top 10 protection, DDoS protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.