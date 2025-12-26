F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF: WAF protecting apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and OWASP Top 10 threats. built by F5. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics and machine learning for L7 DoS detection and mitigation, API protocol security for GraphQL, REST/JSON, XML, and GWT, Application-layer encryption for sensitive data protection..

Fortinet FortiWeb: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10, bots, and DDoS attacks. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 threat protection, Machine learning-based anomaly detection, Zero-day attack detection and mitigation..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.