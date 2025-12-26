Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Fortinet FortiWeb is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Fortinet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting APIs and microservices should pick F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF for its behavioral ML-based bot and Layer 7 DoS detection, which catches attacks that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The tool covers all four major API protocols (GraphQL, REST, XML, GWT) with granular policies designed for distributed architectures, and deploys hybrid across AWS, Azure, and GCP without rip-and-replace. Skip this if your primary concern is CSPM or runtime container security; BIG-IP is application-focused and won't replace your infrastructure monitoring.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should start with FortiWeb; its machine learning-driven API discovery and automated policy generation handle the schema chaos that manual WAF rules can't touch. The hybrid deployment model and integrated FortiGate/FortiSandbox ecosystem mean you're not bolting on a standalone tool to your existing Fortinet stack. Skip this if you need SIEM-grade forensics or post-incident recovery workflows; FortiWeb is built for continuous monitoring and threat detection, not investigation depth.
WAF protecting apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and OWASP Top 10 threats
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10, bots, and DDoS attacks
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Common questions about comparing F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF vs Fortinet FortiWeb for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF: WAF protecting apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and OWASP Top 10 threats. built by F5. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics and machine learning for L7 DoS detection and mitigation, API protocol security for GraphQL, REST/JSON, XML, and GWT, Application-layer encryption for sensitive data protection..
Fortinet FortiWeb: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10, bots, and DDoS attacks. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 threat protection, Machine learning-based anomaly detection, Zero-day attack detection and mitigation..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF differentiates with Behavioral analytics and machine learning for L7 DoS detection and mitigation, API protocol security for GraphQL, REST/JSON, XML, and GWT, Application-layer encryption for sensitive data protection. Fortinet FortiWeb differentiates with OWASP Top 10 threat protection, Machine learning-based anomaly detection, Zero-day attack detection and mitigation.
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF is developed by F5. Fortinet FortiWeb is developed by Fortinet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF integrates with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft, Salesforce and 1 more. Fortinet FortiWeb integrates with FortiGate, FortiSandbox, FortiGuard. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
F5 BIG-IP Advanced WAF and Fortinet FortiWeb serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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