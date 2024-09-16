Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
EvoMaster is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Fortra BeSTORM is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Fortra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs without security test coverage should use EvoMaster to automatically generate attack payloads that traditional unit tests miss; the tool's evolutionary algorithms find edge cases and input combinations humans won't, reducing the manual effort of fuzzing by orders of magnitude. It's free and open-source with 611 GitHub stars, meaning you're not paying license fees to experiment with dynamic testing in CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if your APIs are already wrapped in a WAF or if you need runtime protection for production traffic; EvoMaster finds bugs before deployment, not after.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with mature CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Fortra BeSTORM because its black box fuzzing approach catches logic flaws and authentication bypasses that static scanners routinely miss during pre-deployment testing. The tool's hybrid deployment model and alignment with NIST ID.RA (risk assessment) means it integrates cleanly into existing risk workflows without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. Skip this if your organization runs heavy manual penetration testing or lacks the engineering bandwidth to tune fuzzing parameters; BeSTORM demands active tuning to avoid noise, and passive buyers end up drowning in low-confidence findings.
EvoMaster is an AI-driven tool that automatically generates system-level test cases for web APIs and enterprise applications using evolutionary algorithms and dynamic program analysis.
Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security
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Common questions about comparing EvoMaster vs Fortra BeSTORM for your dynamic application security testing needs.
EvoMaster: EvoMaster is an AI-driven tool that automatically generates system-level test cases for web APIs and enterprise applications using evolutionary algorithms and dynamic program analysis..
Fortra BeSTORM: Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security. built by Fortra..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
EvoMaster is open-source with 611 GitHub stars. Fortra BeSTORM is developed by Fortra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
EvoMaster and Fortra BeSTORM serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Fuzzing. Key differences: EvoMaster is Free while Fortra BeSTORM is Commercial, EvoMaster is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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