Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. EvoMaster is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams that need continuous API security visibility without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start here with Aikido DAST Scanner. It handles REST, GraphQL, and authenticated flows in a single scan cycle, and the automated Swagger generation means you're mapping attack surface the day you deploy, not weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST or SCA baked in; Aikido is DAST-only, which keeps it fast but leaves code and dependency risk uncovered.
Development teams shipping APIs without security test coverage should use EvoMaster to automatically generate attack payloads that traditional unit tests miss; the tool's evolutionary algorithms find edge cases and input combinations humans won't, reducing the manual effort of fuzzing by orders of magnitude. It's free and open-source with 611 GitHub stars, meaning you're not paying license fees to experiment with dynamic testing in CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if your APIs are already wrapped in a WAF or if you need runtime protection for production traffic; EvoMaster finds bugs before deployment, not after.
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
EvoMaster is an AI-driven tool that automatically generates system-level test cases for web APIs and enterprise applications using evolutionary algorithms and dynamic program analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido DAST Scanner vs EvoMaster for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..
EvoMaster: EvoMaster is an AI-driven tool that automatically generates system-level test cases for web APIs and enterprise applications using evolutionary algorithms and dynamic program analysis..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido DAST Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. EvoMaster is open-source with 611 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido DAST Scanner and EvoMaster serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido DAST Scanner is Commercial while EvoMaster is Free, EvoMaster is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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