Eve Security Observability of AI Agent Interactions: Observability platform for monitoring and analyzing AI agent interactions. built by Eve Security. Core capabilities include Real-time observability of AI agent actions, Agent-to-agent communication monitoring, Behavioral analysis of AI agent activity..

Happiest Minds Anomaly Detection: ML-based anomaly detection solution for security, fraud, and device failures. built by Happiest Minds. Core capabilities include Multiple algorithm execution for anomaly detection, Feedback-based learning system, Domain-agnostic detection capabilities..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.